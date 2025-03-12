Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.88, but opened at $44.96. Innodata shares last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 463,130 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Innodata Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innodata news, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,620. The trade was a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 48,650 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,165,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,200. The trade was a 44.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,634 shares of company stock worth $22,639,902. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

