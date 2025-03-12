InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

InPlay Oil stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.59. The company had a trading volume of 102,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,025. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$1.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

