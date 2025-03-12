Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 720,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,921.53. This trade represents a 2.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

