Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 720,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,921.53. This trade represents a 2.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $13.69.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
