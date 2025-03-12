Insider Selling: Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) SVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $679.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

