Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 1,783 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $262,528.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,345,319.64. This trade represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75.

On Monday, December 30th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,148,094.00.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,255,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $5,851,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.