Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $352.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.82. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $359.08.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

