Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,393,000 after purchasing an additional 281,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,868,000 after purchasing an additional 169,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after purchasing an additional 390,332 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock worth $11,113,733 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

