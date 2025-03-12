Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Intelligent Livermore ETF (NASDAQ:LIVR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 14,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Intelligent Livermore ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $17.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

Intelligent Livermore ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Intelligent Livermore ETF Company Profile

The Intelligent Livermore ETF (LIVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of 60-90 global large-cap companies. Stock selection relies on AI and human synergy. LIVR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Intelligent Investor.

