Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Buys £49,950 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £49,950 ($64,668.57).

Intercede Group Trading Up 2.9 %

IGP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 142 ($1.84). 239,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.89. Intercede Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.75 ($2.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

