Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Buys £49,950 in Stock

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £49,950 ($64,668.57).
Intercede Group Trading Up 2.9 %
IGP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 142 ($1.84). 239,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.89. Intercede Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.75 ($2.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.36.
Intercede Group Company Profile
