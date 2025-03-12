International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Downgraded to “Underweight” Rating by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.24) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 420 ($5.44). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.78) to GBX 400 ($5.18) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 350 ($4.53) to GBX 400 ($5.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320 ($4.14).

Shares of IAG stock traded down GBX 14.30 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 277.20 ($3.59). The stock had a trading volume of 618,706,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,451,316. The firm has a market cap of £16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 148.75 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 368.06 ($4.77). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.32.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

