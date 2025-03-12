Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $19.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

IVZ stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Invesco by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

