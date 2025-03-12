Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

