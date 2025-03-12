Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $205,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $471.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.07. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.