Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $24,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $45.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.