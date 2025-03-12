Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 48,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 37,108 shares.The stock last traded at $47.75 and had previously closed at $48.20.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $783.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

