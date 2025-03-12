Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Update

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance
IVCA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.62% of Investcorp India Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Investcorp India Acquisition
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
