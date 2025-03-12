Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $146.41 and a fifty-two week high of $290.40. The firm has a market cap of $433.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Investors Title

About Investors Title

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.