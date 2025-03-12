iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.79), Zacks reports. iRobot had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 100.79%.

iRobot Stock Down 37.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The company has a market cap of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IRBT. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

