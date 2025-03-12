iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $389,029,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

