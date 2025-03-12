iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a growth of 1,419.3% from the February 13th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 83,204 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CLOA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 50,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $52.12.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

