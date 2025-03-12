iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.50 and last traded at $120.78, with a volume of 525720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.26.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average is $116.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

