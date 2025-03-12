iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1131588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

