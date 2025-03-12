iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 335.4% from the February 13th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USXF. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 96,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,961. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1691 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.