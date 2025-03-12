iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 335.4% from the February 13th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USXF. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USXF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.84. 96,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,961. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1691 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.