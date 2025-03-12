iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

