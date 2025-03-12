iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Decreased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

