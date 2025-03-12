iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 498,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,617,000 after buying an additional 46,031 shares in the last quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 344,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.49. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

