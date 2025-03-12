iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 25,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 132,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 240,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

