iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,376 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $48,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 431,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,601,000. Finally, Swmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 82,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

