iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 31033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,136,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,736,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

