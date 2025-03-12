iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.