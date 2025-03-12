iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $191.56 and last traded at $195.30, with a volume of 3232009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.85.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.26.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,068,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

