iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $191.56 and last traded at $195.30, with a volume of 3232009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.85.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.26.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
