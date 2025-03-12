iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 0.8% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $269.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $233.95 and a one year high of $300.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.31 and its 200-day moving average is $285.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.