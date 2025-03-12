Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) VP Acquires $29,150.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,103.30. This trade represents a 76.80 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

IE opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $689.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,467 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,557,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 130,807 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,081,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 495,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Report on IE

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.