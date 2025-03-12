J. Alberto Arias Sells 141,472 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 141,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$108,602.96.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$15,848.78.

On Monday, February 24th, J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total transaction of C$23,743.99.

On Tuesday, February 11th, J. Alberto Arias sold 35,486 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$32,684.84.

On Thursday, January 30th, J. Alberto Arias sold 189,260 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total transaction of C$174,967.08.

On Monday, January 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 161,818 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$145,636.20.

On Tuesday, January 14th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total value of C$56,943.60.

On Monday, December 30th, J. Alberto Arias sold 120,180 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$101,239.63.

On Friday, December 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 7,570 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$6,322.46.

On Friday, December 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 85,167 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$72,063.55.

On Friday, December 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 88,952 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$67,753.67.

Sierra Metals Trading Up 5.4 %

Sierra Metals stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 291,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,060. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.62 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$116.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

