Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $155.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Citigroup cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,385,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.