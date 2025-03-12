Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,972,667 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

