Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.37 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.