Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,331,000 after purchasing an additional 376,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,088,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,281,000 after purchasing an additional 136,138 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.