Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,430 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.