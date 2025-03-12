Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. Approximately 514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

Jonestown Bank & Trust Company Profile

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

