JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to “Overweight”

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,388,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,852,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 191,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after buying an additional 130,983 shares during the period. North of South Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,965,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,718,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after buying an additional 1,004,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

