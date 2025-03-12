Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 625.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 242,651 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Leidos worth $40,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.87.

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.22 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.48.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

