Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $68.92 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,142,591 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,921,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 239,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

