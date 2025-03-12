Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 48465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £24.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5,505.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.85.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

