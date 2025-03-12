Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Stock Price Up 18.9% – Still a Buy?

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) rose 18.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Kemira Oyj Stock Up 18.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

