Kevin B. Kramer Purchases 14,000 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) Director Kevin B. Kramer purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $104,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,447.80. This trade represents a 187.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KRO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. 108,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,429. The firm has a market cap of $860.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $423.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

