Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the February 13th total of 638,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kindly MD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Kindly MD has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kindly MD

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kindly MD during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Kindly MD in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kindly MD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $736,000.

About Kindly MD

Kindly MD, Inc provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.

