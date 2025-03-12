King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 6,419 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,535 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of UMB Financial worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 767.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UMB Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 403.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

