King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $32.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

