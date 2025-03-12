King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.43% of Hawkins worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,087,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 20.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 127.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.85 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

